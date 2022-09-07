Report that Chase Young aggravated knee injury at Von Miller pass-rush summit is “false”

Getty Images

A stir was made on Tuesday when long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki tweeted that Washington defensive end Chase Young aggravated his surgically-repaired knee at Von Miller’s offseason pass-rush summit. Jurecki added that the Commanders aren’t happy about it.

It’s a compelling story. It’s reportedly not true.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that Young wasn’t even present for Miller’s annual event. Which would seem to make it hard to aggravate the injury there.

Per Jhabvala, Young wasn’t invited to the event because Miler knew Young was recovering from a torn ACL.

Jhabvala adds that Young remains on track for his recovery. He suffered the injury last November. He’s eligible to return to the active roster after Week Four.