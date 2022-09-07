Ron Rivera: I trust Antonio Gibson, we’re gonna give him the football

Getty Images

After running back Antonio Gibson fumbled in the Commanders’ first preseason game, head coach Ron Rivera said that Gibson needs to run harder and the team’s practice rotations suggested that he was fighting for a starting job after spending his first two seasons in the role.

Gibson remains at the top of the depth chart heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, however, and Rivera said on Wednesday that those summer struggles have not dimmed his faith in Gibson’s ability.

“I trust him,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “We’re gonna give him the football. I have no issue with that.”

Rivera might not have the same view of things if Brian Robinson were available this weekend. The third-round pick looked like he might wind up as the starter before he was shot in late August and wound up on the non-football injury list. He’ll miss at least four games as a result of that move, which leaves Gibson with a prime chance to show Rivera he can continue to trust him all season.