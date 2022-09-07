Texans restructure Eric Murray’s contract for cap space

Getty Images

With teams needing to be cap compliant by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Texans have made a move to free up some space.

Houston has restructured safety Eric Murray’s contract by converting $1.465 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, per Field Yates of ESPN.

That move has created $732,500 in cap room.

Murray signed a three-year deal with the Texans in 2020. He has appeared in 30 games with 25 starts for the club over the last two seasons. In 2021, he registered 76 total tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception.

The Chiefs selected Murray in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He was traded to the Browns in 2019 and finished his rookie contract with Cleveland that season.