Tom Telesco: I don’t see any extra pressure this year

Getty Images

The Chargers’ loss to the Raiders in Week 18 last season meant that they missed the playoffs for the seventh time in the nine seasons that Tom Telesco has been their General Manager.

Telesco spent the offseason making moves and spending money in hopes of ensuring his 10th season in the job has a happier ending. Edge rusher Khalil Mack, cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, cornerback Bryce Callahan and a slew of defensive linemen joined the team as free agents while wide receiver Mike Williams and safety Derwin James landed extensions with the team.

When you add those names to quarterback Justin Herbert, edge rusher Joey Bosa and other holdovers from last season, you get a roster that is good enough to make the kind of deep playoff run that has eluded the franchise for a long time. Telesco said this week that he didn’t feel that elevated the pressure level for the team.

“Every year’s a different year, and every year the expectations are the same,” Telesco said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “It’s a pressurized job no matter what. . . . I wouldn’t call it any extra this year. I’ve wanted to win every single year.”

No one doubts that the Chargers have wanted to win, but they haven’t consistently gotten it done and another year that ends with the feeling that they’ve wasted the prime of talented players could elicit calls to do something other than stay on a course that hasn’t borne the kind of fruit many believe has bene within their reach.