Van Jefferson ruled out for season opener

Getty Images

The Rams’ injury report has featured only one player this week.

But that player won’t be on the field as the reigning Super Bowl champions begin their title defense.

Receiver Van Jefferson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game with a knee injury.

Head coach Sean McVay has classified Jefferson as day-to-day, but Jefferson did not practice all week. He underwent a “minor” procedure on his knee in early August after undergoing a procedure on the same knee earlier in the offseason.

With Jefferson out, Los Angeles is likely to turn to Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek to fill in as the third receiver alongside Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

The Rams also have Brandon Powell and Lance McCutcheon on the roster at receiver.