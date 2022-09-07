Za’Darius Smith: I’m with Vikings so I can play Packers twice a year

Posted by Josh Alper on September 7, 2022, 8:59 AM EDT
Za'Darius Smith will be playing his first game with the Vikings on Sunday, but the edge rusher will see plenty of familiar faces at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Most of them will be on the other side of the field because the Vikings will be opening up against the Packers. Smith spent the last three years with the team before being released in March in a move that cleared a significant amount of cap space.

Smith’s final year in Green Bay saw him play in two games — the opener and the playoff loss to the 49ers — because he had back surgery that he believes soured his relationship with the Packers. Smith told Tyler Dunne of Go Long that it “felt like shit went south” when he went for a second medical opinion that led to the decision to have surgery and that he became “a nobody” to the team, which helped inspire him to join up with Green Bay’s divisional rival.

“Walking past me not saying nothing. ‘Z, how’s your back doing?’ — there was none of that,” Smith said. “As you can see, that adds on to why I’m on the other side. So, I can go back. I get to go back two times a year. . . . I put my back on the fucking line. I put everything. And that Year Three, I was treated bad. That’s why I’m here now. So, I can play them twice a year.”

Smith’s narrative ignores the fact that he originally agreed to a contract with the Ravens and backed out of it a short time later, but it seems things worked out in a way that should lead to a fully motivated Smith taking the field to kick off the regular season.

36 responses to “Za’Darius Smith: I’m with Vikings so I can play Packers twice a year

  1. In other words I’m using the Vikings because I’m mad ,emotional and all up in my feelings that the Packers cut me.

  3. So he pushed to have back surgery to sit out and stick it to the packers and now wonders why they didn’t coddle him?

  6. It’ll be weird to see a former Packer wearing Viking purple because the Vikings never sign Packers castoffs. Oh wait…

  7. Some players will do almost anything to not play on the traditionally horrific packer defense.

  8. Aaron Rodgers cannot be looking forward to playing Smith and Hunter twice a year. Especially considering his body couldn’t handle a bump from Anthony Barr.

  11. Packer fans loved having Z on the team, and a lot of them would still love to have him. Nobody likes seeing players lost due to cap cuts. But with all that said, the Vikings seem content to continue serving as Green Bay’s nursing home facility.

  12. Z apparently forgot the Packers were very cash strapped and wondered whether they should commit major money to a guy with a bad back. They were able to keep a majority of the team that went to the playoffs last year. His contract would have prevented some of those re-signings to take place.

    This is professional football, Z, not high school. Oh, and by the way, does everyone have to kiss your butt for you to be happy?

  13. Za’Darius you forgot to add that you will go 0-2 against the Packers.

  14. Wow. Who would want to play for that Packer front office if they do their players dirty like that?

  16. I appreciate Smith’s contribution to the Packers but it’s a business and there are two sides to every story. Most companies management only care about you if you are producing. Given his back issues they had to let him move on.

  18. Z. Smith and D. Hunter will be a very formidable pass rushing duo if they both stay healthy. Should be fun to watch.

  20. He’ll fit in great there. Most of their fanbase only cares when they play the Packers. It’s their annual Super Bowl.

  21. Za’Darius Smith: I’m with Vikings so I can play Packers twice* a year

    * – If I’m healthy

  23. Z was a good player. Huge contract for someone with a bad back is the reason Packers cut him. Had good support around him, but vendetta’s like he a Favre had are a dime a dozen. If he does have two good games, is that enough??

  25. He’s all in on the Vikings’ twice a season super bowl . . . and we got what we covet most . . . any former Packer we can get our hands on.

  27. Favre, Longwell, and Jennings tried sticking it to the Packers, and there’s still no trophies in Minnesota. So, we all know how the story ends.

  28. Green Bay treats its players like pieces of meat and not people. No wonder guys like Devante and Za’Darius couldn’t wait to leave town.

  29. I love Z and everything he brought to the Packers and their defense, but he plays a little fast and loose with the facts, at least the facts he was relaying to the public and the media last season.
    But I fully understand that you have to get your motivation from somewhere, even if it is a little disingenuous.

    As for him moving on, his contract was restructured in a way that made it impossible for him to continue here.
    At least under it’s current terms.
    The Packers took a calculated financial risk, the realities of their cap situation and future health considerations made him expendable.

    Smith was an exceptional pass rusher, his exuberant and infectious personality made him a joy to be around in the locker room, he’ll definitely be missed.
    I’m quite sure he has a t-shirt prepared for Sunday’s contest. (I hope GB can prevent him from flashing it on national television. 😉)
    I wish him well.

  30. The guys stole money from the Packers last season, now he wants to play them twice a year because HE feels disrespected.

    The truth is, Z was not voted a captain last year (presumably because he is not captain material), his feelings were hurt, and then he decided the best way he could get back at the team was to sit out the year to show them how much they would miss him. Well, they really didn’t miss him…. and now he wants to take it his hurt feelings on the Packers.

    The guy is a clown and his personality is a perfect fit for the Vikings! Let’s see if he’s still playing in week 6.

  31. He’ll play the Packers twice a year, sure. But he still won’t play the run 17 games, so he’s got that going for him.

  32. Could it be the reason your teammates decided not to have you be one of the many captains is that you have a prima donna attitude and can’t be bothered to do things like set and edge or chase a RB that runs past you because all you care about are your sack numbers? Or that when it happened, instead of manning up, looking in the mirror and maturing you pouted? Or that maybe like most fans the feeling in the locker room was that you were sulking and taking a bye year to save your body for the next contract?

  33. As a player, it’s hard to argue with his contribution in Green Bay. When healthy, he was a game-wrecker. I do respect the guy’s talent and ability to disrupt. Having said that, I’m not sure I buy the sour grapes whoa is me interpretation in MN. Green Bay is notoriously cautious with injured players, so I’ll err on the side of the team than a one-off story that hasn’t been heard from other Packers players recovering from injuries.

  34. alvinmack says:
    September 7, 2022 at 10:06 am
    Green Bay treats its players like pieces of meat and not people. No wonder guys like Devante and Za’Darius couldn’t wait to leave town.
    ————————————————————————————-
    What? One player wanted to be the highest paid at his position and the other was coming off of back surgery and missed 16/17 games in a season. Yeah, pay these guys. Right?

  35. He’s now being trained to create Top Ten Sports Moments of the Decade by purposely playing past the whistle with intent for injuring star players of the opponent. It’s their most reliable play.

  36. alvinmack says:
    September 7, 2022 at 10:06 am
    Green Bay treats its players like pieces of meat and not people. No wonder guys like Devante and Za’Darius couldn’t wait to leave town.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Since when is a demonstration of respect a one way street?

