Aaron Rodgers: Other teams in the NFC North always think it’s their year, hasn’t been the case

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are seeking their fourth consecutive NFC North title this season, and Rodgers sounds confident.

Heading into Sunday’s season opener at Minnesota, Rodgers said he’s expecting a tough game, but he then noted that the Packers seem to find their way to the top of the division one way or the other.

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part,” Rodgers said.

Since Rodgers became the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, Green Bay has won the NFC North eight times, Minnesota four times, Chicago twice and Detroit not at all. If Rodgers sounds confident, the rest of the NFC North has given him reason to be.