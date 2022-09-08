Alvin Kamara won’t address ongoing battery case, focused on football

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was asked multiple questions Thursday about his ongoing battery case in Las Vegas. He would not comment other than to say it won’t affect his trip to London for the Saints’ Oct. 2 game against the Vikings.

On Aug. 1, a judge in Las Vegas delayed Kamara’s hearing 60 days.

Kamara said his focus is on football as the Saints ready to open the season against the Falcons.

Coach Dennis Allen said Kamara had as good a preseason as ever, and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael called it great.

The five-time Pro Bowler played seven snaps in the third preseason game, his only preseason appearance, and had two carries for 19 yards and a reception for 5 yards.

“I’m definitely healthy, I think,” Kamara said, via Terrin Waack of The Times-Picayune. “But I might have gotten faster. I don’t know. I feel explosive. I feel good.”

For the first time in his six seasons, Kamara will serve as a team captain.

“Everybody was kind of like laughing, joking like, ‘You’ve been a cap,’” Kamara said. “But just to get the title and get that ‘C’ on my jersey is definitely meaningful. I mean, it’s my teammates (who) voted for me, so dope accomplishment.”

Linebacker Demario Davis, quarterback Jameis Winston, defensive end Cam Jordan, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and defensive back J.T. Gray are the Saints’ other captains.