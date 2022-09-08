Captain decision is clearest sign yet that Trey Lance is already on thin ice

September 8, 2022
On Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team’s six captains for 2022. If there had been a seventh, it would have been quarterback Trey Lance.

Shanahan’s explanation for cutting off the captains at six was unconvincing. He initially stumbled, identifying receiver Deebo Samuel as a captain before pointing out that Samuel finished eighth in the voting, behind Lance.

“I just didn’t want to put seven on there,” Shanahan said. “Deebo was eight, that’s why I mentioned his name on accident. We just wanted to go with six. They don’t allow eight to the coin toss, I don’t believe.”

If they don’t allow eight for the coin toss, they probably don’t allow seven. And the 49ers had seven captains in 2020 and 2021.

The omission of Lance makes it much easier for the 49ers to shift to Jimmy Garoppolo, if Lance struggles. The fact that Shanahan arbitrarily chose to limit the number of captains to six when he had seven for two straight years amplifies that point.

Not all quarterbacks are natural and immediate leaders. Those that aren’t sometimes need a boost. And while Shanahan declared at the outset of camp that the 49ers are now Lance’s team, the sudden about-face on Garoppolo undermines the notion that Lance is firmly in control. The best and easiest way to counter that perception would be to make Lance a captain.

So, yes, Lance is on thin ice. He needs to perform. He needs to run the offense the way that Shanahan wants it to be run. If he doesn’t, Shanahan won’t hesitate to bench him. And the absence of a C on his jersey will make a move from Lance to Garoppolo far less awkward than it otherwise would be.

  2. I think bringing Jimmy G back was a bigger admission of their lack of faith in Lance. This news will be old tomorrow. Jimmy waiting in the wings is a pill they decided to swallow for the whole season.

  3. Lance needs to do his best and to let inertia take over. He can’t control Jimmy Hair’s retention. He also can’t help he was picked by an incompetent organization. Maybe Lance is no good. He needs to have that chance – after all, the Great Gimmick in Washington was given two years to prove he was really a fragile-legged running back wearing a QB Halloween costume ever Sunday.

  6. After Sunday’s game he might not even be the starter next week. Does anyone think the niners would admit to a mistake drafting this kid to begin with. My guess is NO.

  7. Won’t hesitate to bench him? He gave up a king’s ransom to draft the guy and he needs Lance to play and play well to protect his own job.

  8. Lance will have a fairly long leash. They also can’t be wrong about him. This kid needs to be able to make mistakes and learn or they wasted all those picks to take him. Can’t just put him out there on thin ice an expect him to not have some rough patches. Making too much about a meaningless position.

  10. Thought they had a Josh Allen type talent but ended up with a Mac noodles Jones!!!

  11. Kabasaman says:
    September 8, 2022 at 1:06 pm
    After Sunday’s game he might not even be the starter next week.
    —————————————————————————–

    You do realize that he’s playing against the Bears’ defense, right?

  13. justintuckrulelives says:
    September 8, 2022 at 1:05 pm
    Makin’ him earn it. that’s all.

    —————

    By the standard he set every other year, he was voted captain. That’s not earning it?

    Lol the 9ers never got out of Jimmy G what BB did. It’ll be the same with this guy the way they’re treating him.

