Chris Godwin doesn’t practice Thursday, says he’ll be a game-time decision

Getty Images

A decision on playing Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin in Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys is set to go down to the wire.

Godwin said that his status was an open question during a recent podcast interview, but he’s been working without a knee brace and he was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Those developments made it look like he was on the path to coming back from last year’s torn ACL, but things look a bit different on Thursday.

Godwin did not practice at all and told reporters that a decision on playing in Dallas will not be made until Sunday.

O”/bviously, I think it’s a very complicated process. . . . I think whenever the time comes for the game, I think everybody will know, but until then, even I’m not sure,” Godwin said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden, and Breshad Perriman would be the wideouts for the Bucs if Godwin isn’t in the lineup.