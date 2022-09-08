Christian McCaffrey added to practice report with a cut on his shin

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey‘s addition to the Panthers’ practice report created a brief scare, even though he was listed as a full participant. But coach Matt Rhule quickly put to rest any trepidation among Panthers fans or Fantasy Football participants.

Rhule said he has “no concern” about McCaffrey’s availability for Sunday, explaining McCaffrey took a cleat to his shin. Rhule described it as a cut.

Injuries have kept McCaffrey out of the lineup most of the past two seasons. He has played 10 total games with 212 touches, 1,159 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (left hip) was a full participant for the second consecutive day. The Panthers worked out Taylor Bertolet on Wednesday, but Piñeiro looks like he will be good to go for Sunday.

Tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci (hip) was listed as limited again Thursday, the only Carolina player not a full participant.