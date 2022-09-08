Dak Prescott limited in practice, says he’s good to go Sunday

Getty Images

It’s rarely good news when a player is added to the injury report on Thursday and it’s especially troubling when that player is the starting quarterback, but Dak Prescott says the Cowboys have nothing to fear.

Prescott was added to the injury report in Dallas on Thursday and is listed as a limited participant because of an ankle injury. Prescott confirmed it is the same ankle he fractured in 2020, but downplayed the severity of the injury by saying it was a matter of discomfort from a new pair of shoes and that the practice limits were just precautionary.

“I feel great. I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time. . . . I’m good to go. I promise you,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

A full practice on Friday would fully eliminate any worries that Prescott’s shoe issues could hamper him against the Bucs on Sunday night.