Deshazor Everett sentenced to three months of house arrest for crash that killed his girlfriend

September 8, 2022
Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett has been sentenced to three months of house arrest for a car crash that killed his girlfriend last year.

Everett was driving more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said, when he hit several trees and rolled his car over. He was injured and his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, died.

A plea deal allowed Everett to plead guilty to reckless driving after he was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter. Peters’ mother said she supported the plea deal and did not want Everett to go to prison.

The 30-year-old Everett had played in every game last season and was the Commanders’ special teams captain before he was placed on the non-football injury list after the crash and was cut by the Commanders in March. It is unknown whether he will attempt to return to the NFL.

  1. This is so tragic and completely unnecessary and avoidable! I live in the region and always say that people in Northern Virginia would rather die in a fiery crash than to ever slow down! They all drive like he was on these dark windy roads! I’m shocked there are not more accidents like this. Or maybe most of them don’t make the news!

  3. Our justice system is broken. There are no consequences for reckless and violent actions in today’s society.

  5. Since it wasn’t mentioned safe to say he wasn’t drunk. Very tragic accident, the victims parent was supportive so why send this guy to prison. Nothing will bring her back.

