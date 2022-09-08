Deshazor Everett sentenced to three months of house arrest for crash that killed his girlfriend

Getty Images

Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett has been sentenced to three months of house arrest for a car crash that killed his girlfriend last year.

Everett was driving more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said, when he hit several trees and rolled his car over. He was injured and his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, died.

A plea deal allowed Everett to plead guilty to reckless driving after he was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter. Peters’ mother said she supported the plea deal and did not want Everett to go to prison.

The 30-year-old Everett had played in every game last season and was the Commanders’ special teams captain before he was placed on the non-football injury list after the crash and was cut by the Commanders in March. It is unknown whether he will attempt to return to the NFL.