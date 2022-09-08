Eagles restructure Lane Johnson, Jake Elliott’s contracts for cap space

Getty Images

With their first game against the Lions coming up on Sunday, the Eagles have restructured a pair of contracts for cap space.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Philadelphia has converted some of offensive tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott‘s respective base salaries into signing bonuses.

Johnson had $5.88 million of his base salary converted and Elliott had $2.715 million of his base salary converted. Combined, the moves created $6.9 million in cap room for 2022.

Johnson sighed a four-year, $72 million extension with the Eagles in 2019. The longtime Eagles right tackle has started 112 games for the club over his career.

Elliott also signed his five-year, $21.8 million extension in 2019. The 2017 fifth-round pick has connected on 84.3 percent of his field goals and 95.1 percent of his extra points.