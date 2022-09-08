Eagles restructure Lane Johnson, Jake Elliott’s contracts for cap space

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 8, 2022, 9:47 AM EDT
With their first game against the Lions coming up on Sunday, the Eagles have restructured a pair of contracts for cap space.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Philadelphia has converted some of offensive tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott‘s respective base salaries into signing bonuses.

Johnson had $5.88 million of his base salary converted and Elliott had $2.715 million of his base salary converted. Combined, the moves created $6.9 million in cap room for 2022.

Johnson sighed a four-year, $72 million extension with the Eagles in 2019. The longtime Eagles right tackle has started 112 games for the club over his career.

Elliott also signed his five-year, $21.8 million extension in 2019. The 2017 fifth-round pick has connected on 84.3 percent of his field goals and 95.1 percent of his extra points.

6 responses to “Eagles restructure Lane Johnson, Jake Elliott’s contracts for cap space

  You know when you're restructuring your kicker's deal, you're right into a cap hell.

Philly thinks they are a SB contender. lol

    Philly thinks they are a SB contender. lol

  4. touchback6 says:
    September 8, 2022 at 10:06 am
    You know when you’re restructuring your kicker’s deal, you’re right into a cap hell.

    Philly thinks they are a SB contender. lol

    ——-

    The Eagles are currently 11th in cap space w/ 8mill+. For 2023, they currently have 9mill+ in cap space and are in the middle of the pack.

    Hardly “cap hell.”

    But hey, whatever stories you need to tell yourself to get through the day are fine with us.

