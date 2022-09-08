Erik McCoy agrees to five-year extension with Saints

Getty Images

The Saints took care of a little contractual business before taking on the Falcons in Week One.

Center Erik McCoy‘s agents announced that their client agreed to terms on a long-term extension with the Saints. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the five-year extension is worth up to $63.75 million and that it includes over $40 million in guarantees. No further details of the deal have been reported.

McCoy has been a starter since joining the Saints as a second-round pick in 2019. He started every game the team played in his first two seasons, but missed five games last year.

The Saints signed right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a long-term deal last year and McCoy will now join him as a cornerstone of the offensive line in New Orleans for years to come.