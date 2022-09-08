Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware accused of stabbing, strangling girlfriend before burning her body

Getty Images

A grand jury indicted former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr. for murder and tampering with evidence in July in connection with the death of his girlfriend. Harris was transferred to the Harris County jail in Houston on Wednesday to face charges.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen April 25, 2021, at a party at her home. She disappeared under suspicious circumstances, authorities said at the time, and her remains were found nine months later. She wasn’t positively identified until April 29, 2022.

Court documents obtained by the Houston Chronicle this week shared gruesome details about her murder. Ware stands accused of stabbing, hitting and strangling Pomaski before dumping her in a ditch and burning her corpse.

Prosecutors have requested Ware be held on a $1 million bond, citing arrests in California and Washington and a history of bond forfeitures and other violations in Montgomery County, Texas. Ware was found in possession of drugs twice this spring and failed to appear for supervision, the Chronicle reports.

He was convicted of intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in December 2018.

Ware, 41, played 11 games for Washington in 2003 and five for San Francisco in 2004. He caught four passes for 26 yards in his career.