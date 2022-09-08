Falcons will make Drake London call on Saturday

Getty Images

The Falcons won’t issue any injury designations until Friday, but it looks like a safe bet that wide receiver Drake London will be tagged as questionable.

London has been working his way back from a knee injury and he was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. It was the second time he practiced this week and the first time he took part in back-to-back practices since being injured.

Those seem to be good signs, but head coach Arthur Smith said that no decisions will be made about the first-round pick until the weekend.

“We’re just going to have to keep seeing,” Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He practiced Monday. We’ll see what it looks like the rest of the week, and then we have to make a decision on Saturday, if he’s playing or if he’s not, how much to put on his plate. We won’t know until the end of the week.”

Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheauus, Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge, and Jared Bernhardt would be the wideouts in London doesn’t get the green light to make his NFL debut.