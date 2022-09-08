Frank Clark pleads no contest to gun charges in Los Angeles

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark settled his legal issues Thursday, pleading no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon, the Associated Press reports.

He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service stemming from his June 2021 arrest in Los Angeles. The judge also requested he host four free youth football camps, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Clark has fulfilled the camp requirement.

Clark, 29, is scheduled to return to court March 29, 2023, to show he has completed the rest of his sentence.

He faces punishment from the NFL under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Clark was arrested March 12, 2021, along with another man, on a gun charge during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. Officers saw the muzzle of a firearm in a bag in the back seat and recovered two loaded firearms — one rifle and one handgun — from the vehicle.

Clark was arrested again three months later for felony illegal possession of a firearm. Police spotted an Uzi inside an open duffle bag during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. Clark claimed the gun belonged to a member of his security team.

During a news conference in training camp, he admitted that “at some point you have to grow up” and be an example for your children.

He did not practice with the Chiefs on Thursday because of an illness, but the Chiefs are counting on a rebound from Clark. He had only 4.5 sacks last season, his fewest since his rookie season.