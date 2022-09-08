Gus Edwards on return to Ravens: “I’m doing great and I’m very close”

Getty Images

Ravens running back Gus Edwards missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, and he won’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season, either. But he doesn’t think it will be long before he’s back on the field.

Edwards, who has been placed on the physically unable to perform list and ruled out for the first four weeks, wrote on Instagram that he is getting closer to being able to play.

“For everybody wondering about my recovery I’m doing great and I’m very close,” Edwards wrote.

Edwards was remarkably consistent during his first three seasons with the Ravens, running for 718 yards in 2018, 711 yards in 2019 and 723 yards in 2020. Now he’s been out a full year, and the Ravens don’t know what they’ll get from him when he returns. But Edwards sounds confident that he’ll be the same player soon.