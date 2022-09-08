Joe Burrow feeling really good, thowing ball how he wants ahead of opener

Posted by Josh Alper on September 8, 2022, 10:13 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s preparation for the 2022 season hit a road bump this summer when he needed to have emergency surgery to remove his appendix and he said he lost “some muscle and some strength” when he was able to get back to work in August.

The last few weeks have been devoted to rebuilding those things and his final update on where things stand before the opener was a positive one. Burrow declared himself “good to go” for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

“I’m feeling really good,” Burrow said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “Throwing it the way I want to throw it, hit all my speed numbers, feeling strong in the weight room. Feel really good.”

Burrow didn’t play at all in the preseason, but he only played three snaps last summer before leading the Bengals to the AFC title so his lack of game reps probably isn’t a major concern for the Bengals as long as they’ve seen the kind of zip on his throws that reminds them of how he looked last season.

5 responses to "Joe Burrow feeling really good, thowing ball how he wants ahead of opener

  2. QBs Boomer Esiason and Carson Palmer couldn’t do it…but,Joe Burrow will bring Cincinnati it’s first Super Bowl championship and Lombardi Trophy. Book it!!!

  3. First off , how can Burrow be called ” injury prone” when an appendicitis is performed on about 300k Americans yearly. Secondly, the 6.5 pt spread against Steelers seems kinda lean. I would bet a 100% healthy Burrow would bring a 10+pt spread.

