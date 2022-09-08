Ken Walker still hasn’t returned to practice

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie running back Ken Walker III still hasn’t returned to practice. The team listed Walker as a non-participant Thursday, four days before the season opener against the Broncos.

Coach Pete Carroll said Walker was in the morning walk-through.

After Walker underwent a hernia procedure in mid-August, the Seahawks pointed toward his return for the season opener, but Walker’s availability for Week 1 remains in doubt.

Walker played 12 offensive snaps and one on special teams in the preseason opener against Pittsburgh. He had five carries for 19 yards, one catch for 11 yards and a kickoff return for 22 yards.

Walker missed the rest of the preseason with his injury.

The Seahawks drafted Walker 41st overall to pair with Rashaad Penny.

Long snapper Tyler Ott (shoulder), cornerback Artie Burns (groin) and linebacker Alton Robinson (knee) also did not practice Thursday.

Offensive tackle Jake Curhan (elbow), offensive guard Damien Lewis (knee/ankle), cornerback Sidney Jones IV (concussion), linebacker Boye Mafe (shoulder) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) were limited.

Offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee) had a full practice.