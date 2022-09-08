Matt Ryan can reach 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday

Getty Images

In his first start as a Colt on Sunday, Matt Ryan can reach a milestone only seven quarterbacks before him have achieved.

Ryan had 59,735 passing yards during his time with the Falcons, so if he passes for 265 yards on Sunday against the Texans, he’ll reach 60,000 career passing yards.

If he does it on Sunday, Ryan would have reached 60,000 yards in just 223 games, the second-fastest player ever to do it. (Drew Brees got to 60,000 passing yards in his 215th game.)

The other quarterbacks in the 60,000-yard club are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers and Dan Marino.

Ryan also has 73 career games with at least 300 passing yards, tied for Philip Rivers for the fourth-most ever, and will have fourth place all to himself the next time he has a 300-yard game. Only Drew Brees (123 games), Tom Brady (108) and Peyton Manning (93) have thrown for 300 yards in a game more time than Ryan.

The 37-year-old Ryan is still 24,785 yards behind Brady, so he’d have to play at least six years after Brady retires to reach the all-time record. That’s probably not going to happen, but even if Ryan never reaches No. 1, he is putting himself in some very elite company.