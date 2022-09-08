Matt Ryan: You have to embrace what comes with playing quarterback

Getty Images

The Colts fell short of making the playoffs last season and much of the blame for their late-season collapse was placed on the shoulders of their former quarterback Carson Wentz.

Given how that played out, it’s no surprise that their new quarterback is at the center of any thoughts of what the team can do this time around. Matt Ryan‘s arrival has led many to raise their expectations for what the Colts can do in the AFC South and in the conference at large, and Ryan said that’s something he welcomes as an integral part of playing quarterback in the NFL.

“I understand the position I play comes with a lot of extracurricular . . . there’s a lot of attention, whether you want it or not, and I’ve always felt like you have to embrace it,” Ryan said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I feel like at this point in my career, I’m probably better served than ever to be able to handle all of the things that go along with it.”

The Colts have been riding the quarterback carousel without making much noise in the playoffs for several years. They hope trading for Ryan puts an end to both things.