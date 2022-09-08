Miles Sanders: I’m back, ready to go

Getty Images

It looks like the Lions are going to have to contend with Eagles running back Miles Sanders on Sunday.

Sanders’ hamstring injury created some doubt about his ability to play in the opener, but he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and he shared little doubt about being in the backfield in Detroit.

“It’s just one of those injuries you don’t want to risk it in camp, so I attacked the rehab and I’m back, ready to go,” Sanders said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Sanders is entering the final year of his contract, so his availability is important on more than one front this season. He has averaged nearly 5.4 yards per carry over the last two seasons, but he’s missed nine games and his next contract will be at least somewhat determined by how much teams expect to have him on the field each year.