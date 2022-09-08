No limitations on James Robinson in return from torn Achilles

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that running back James Robinson will be in the lineup for Week One against the Commanders and Wednesday brought word that he will be operating without a net.

Robinson said that he’s felt “ready since the last couple of weeks of training camp” and that he “wouldn’t be out there” if he felt like there were any limitations on what he can do on the field. Pederson agreed that the team is not going into the game with any limits on what Robinson will be able to do.

“We have to get into the football game,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been in situations like this where you want to go in and control the pace of play with a guy like James, but if he’s feeling good and there hasn’t been any setbacks or anything, then you just go. You just roll with it.”

The Jaguars also have Travis Etienne in the backfield, so it’s unlikely that Robinson is going to be carrying too big a workload but any further hints about the exact look of the offense will have to wait for Sunday.