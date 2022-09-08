Patrick Mahomes: Every week a different guy will have a big game

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a message for fantasy football players on Wednesday and it’s one that he likely won’t mind if opposing defensive coordinators pay it some attention as well.

The Chiefs passing game revolved around Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce the last few years, but Hill is now in Miami and that’s led to questions about what the offense will look like this season. Internal answers have stressed the depth of options available on offense and Mahomes continued banging that drum.

He said Kelce will likely continue to have a lot of catches, but that starring roles will otherwise rotate among players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Isaiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and others.

“The biggest thing is there’s going to be a different player every single game that has the big game,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “It’s not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis every single week, where it’s like one or the other having a big game or both. Every single week, it’s going to be someone different. So I’m sorry to all you fantasy football guys. It’s going to come from everywhere, so you’re going to have to kind of choose the right guy every week.”

That’s not great for fantasy football and it’s not great for defenses who will have to cast a wide net as they try to keep Mahomes from picking them apart this season.