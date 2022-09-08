Patriots sign Marcus Cannon to practice squad

Posted by Charean Williams on September 8, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT
The Patriots worked out veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon on Thursday. They signed him to the practice squad after the workout, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

New England has Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste and Mike Onwenu at tackle, but Wynn (back) was limited in both practices so far this week.

Cannon played with the Patriots from 2011-20, starting 69 of 115 games played. Sixty-two of his appearances and 58 of his starts came at right tackle with the rest at guard.

Cannon, 34, opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns as a cancer survivor. The Patriots traded him to the Texans during the 2021 offseason.

He played only four games with the Texans in 2021 before injuring his back, and Houston released him on March 14 to save $5.2 million in cap space.

  1. I do think its a sign they are still struggling in the Oline, but I think they will be looking more for him to be a veteran presence to help the younger players develop at a better pace than they are looking to work him into a role on the 53. Barring injury of course. If the guy has any coaching chops or aspirations this is a terrific way for him to use whats left in his now aging body.

