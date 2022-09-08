Rams announce contract extensions for Les Snead, Sean McVay through 2026

USA TODAY Sports

During training camp last month, Sean McVay confirmed he’d received a contract extension after an ESPN profile by Seth Wickersham noted that the Rams head coach had received a raise during the offseason.

At the time, McVay said he was waiting for the organization to announce his new deal at the same time as General Manager Les Snead — given that the two have been tied together since McVay was hired in 2017.

Now, that has come to fruition.

As Los Angeles gets set to begin defending its Super Bowl victory with a game against Buffalo, the Rams announced on Thursday that Snead and McVay have signed contract extensions through the 2026 season.

Snead has been with the organization since 2012, hired just after the team’s former head coach, Jeff Fisher. The Rams have compiled an 86-74-1 record in his 10-season tenure, going 55-26 with two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory with McVay.

That Snead and McVay have received extensions is not really a surprise, since team COO Kevin Demoff said back in March that he expected both men to sign new contracts soon. Demoff called them “the architects of this run” and noted their “amazing working relationship.”

Snead and McVay reportedly had two years remaining on their former contracts.