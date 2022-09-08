Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on September 8, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Colts at Vikings
Getty Images

The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons.

The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction.

Davis, who is the grandson of Hall of Famer Willie Davis, was a 2021 third-round pick by the Vikings and played six games on special teams for Minnesota as a rookie. He was waived as part of the team’s final cuts last month and signed to the Giants’ practice squad after going unclaimed.

The Saints list Tanner Owen and Calvin Throckmorton as their reserve guards, although Owen didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Tackle Landon Young was also out with a hip injury and center Erik McCoy was a limited participant, so the health situation may have helped lead to the move.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.