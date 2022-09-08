Shaquille Leonard limited in Thursday’s practice but hopes to play Sunday

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has come a long way from last week when he returned to practice after offseason back surgery. He called it “night and day” as he’s getting “more comfortable” in his movements by the day.

Leonard was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice but limited Thursday, as the Colts likely don’t want to tax their All-Pro player.

His status for Sunday is to be determined, but Leonard said he has no intention of playing on a pitch count if he plays. Leonard has played 98 percent of the defensive snaps in three of his four seasons, including last season, and 93 percent in the other season.

“If I’m up, I’m up. . . . If I’m playing, I want every rep,” Leonard said, via video from Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “That’s just me. I’m not a guy who likes to stand on the sideline and watch other guys play. So, if I’m out there. I’m out there.”

Leonard needed offseason surgery to relieve pressure two discs in his spine were putting on his nerves. He missed all of training camp, so he’s working his way back as quickly as he can. He hopes that means playing Sunday, but the Colts will wait to see how the rest of the week goes.

“We’ll make a decision whenever that’s right. Don’t know when it will be,” Leonard said. “Just leaving that up to the coaches and the medical staff.”

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) remained limited Thursday.