Thursday Night Football: Bills end turnover streak with field goal to take 10-0 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 8, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 08 Bills at Rams
Getty Images

Suddenly, a turnover fest has broken out at SoFi Stadium.

After a streak of three consecutive giveaways, the Bills broke through with a field goal to take a 10-0 lead with 8:48 left in the first half.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw a tough-luck first interception of the year when receiver Isaiah McKenzie couldn’t hang onto a quick pass deep in Rams territory. Linebacker Terrell Lewis came up with the first interception of his career.

After Los Angeles went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, Buffalo rookie running back James Cook fumbled on his first NFL carry.

The L.A. offense, however, couldn’t take advantage of a second extra possession when quarterback Matthew Stafford threw behind tight end Tyler Higbee and was easily intercepted by cornerback Dane Jackson.

It was his first pick since 2020.

Buffalo then got back on the board with a 41-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Bass.

Additionally, Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

7 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Bills end turnover streak with field goal to take 10-0 lead

  1. After watching the first two quarters of the 2022 season one thing is painstakingly clear – an AFC team will win the SB.

  4. Not a Bills fan or anything but honestly, it looks like they upgraded going from Daboll to Dorsey.

  5. Most people know the Ram only won the Super Bowl because of the script— Bengals had it won until zebras engaged in the outcome. They have nothing against the Bills.

  6. It is a tie game at halftime. The comments above make no sense.

    Buffalo is a turnover factory and playing unevenly so far. Do people watch games or just check yards accumulated on a fantasy board?

  7. It’s half time of game 1. Maybe broad sweeping conclusions about the SB winner are slightly premature?

