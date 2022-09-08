Thursday Night Football: Bills face little resistance on first touchdown drive of season

Getty Images

Bills receiver Gabe Davis has picked up right where he left off in the playoffs.

Buffalo capped an efficient first drive of the 2022 season with a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to Davis, giving the Bills an early 7-0 lead over the Rams.

On third-and-1 from the Los Angeles 26, Allen faked an inside handoff. And once Los Angeles’ defense bit on the play fake, Davis was wide open on the right side of the field for an easy touchdown reception.

Allen was 5-of-5 for 58 yards on the opening drive, also adding a 7-yard scramble.

That third-and-1 was the only third down the Bills faced on the nine-play, 75-yard possession that took 5:04 off the clock.

Buffalo got the ball first after Los Angeles won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.