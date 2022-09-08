Thursday Night Football: Bills take 17-10 lead to start second half

Getty Images

The Rams scored 10 straight points to end the first half of Thursday’s season opener against the Bills.

But Buffalo looks like a team that regrouped at halftime on both offense and defense. After forcing a Los Angeles three-and-out, Buffalo used another efficient drive to take a 17-10 lead.

Rams returner Brandon Powell was able to reach just the 11-yard line on the opening kickoff of the second half. And when quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped a low snap on third-and-4 at the L.A. 17, it gave defensive end Greg Rousseau time to bring down Stafford for Buffalo’s fourth sack of the game.

With the punt, the Bills started on their own 42-yard line. But the team faced only one third down on its eight-play possession, which quarterback Josh Allen erased with a strong 8-yard run — stiff arming safety Nick Scott in the process.

On first-and-goal, receiver Isaiah McKenzie — who dropped a pass that ended up as an interception in the first half — caught a similar route for a 7-yard touchdown.

McKenzie’s first score of the season capped the 58-yard drive that took 5:03 off the clock.