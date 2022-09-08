Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2022, 10:12 AM EDT
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph.

Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right.

On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added an intriguing wrinkle to the conversation. The team may be hoping to avoid the possibility that recent history will repeat itself.

It was 2019. The Steelers entered the season with Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, and Josh Dobbs on the roster. They traded Dobbs to the Jaguars after Nick Foles suffered a broken collarbone in the season opener. Six days later, the Steelers lost Roethlisberger for the season with an elbow injury. Dulac writes that the Steelers hope to avoid that same outcome now.

Dulac also reports that Rudolph and his agent, Tim Younger, have not asked for a trade. If/when they do, it will be interesting to see what the team does.

As coach Mike Tomlin often says, he wants volunteers, not hostages. If/when Rudolphs no longer is willing to volunteer to be No. 3 on the depth chart, what will the Steelers do?

14 responses to “Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph?

  1. We should be able get at least one, maybe two first rounders for him. Starting caliber quarterbacks are hard to come by, and he’s better that most of the other starters out there.

  4. We should be able get at least one, maybe two first rounders for him.

    ==============================================

    I’ll have what he’s having…

  5. Who would waste a draft pick?

    Maybe the team that was dumb enough to draft NKeal Harry….right?

  6. touchback6 says:
    September 8, 2022 at 10:23 am
    Who would waste a draft pick?

    ———-

    BB has wasted plenty of them. N’keal says hi.

  7. Why would Pitt dump a proven backup at QB who only counts around $3mill vs the cap? Second, the OLine is abysmal & I believe all 3 QBs will start gms this yr due to attrition. Lastly, I’d take Rudolph any day, over guys named Hoyer or Zappe, any day of the week.

  8. Sure a trade is possible the Steelers send a 2nd or a 3rd (to compensate for his $4 million a year salary) and Mason to another team for a 6th or 7th. The tape on him when he starts is not that great. Not to mention his below average talent that couldn’t beat out a rookie and Mitch, at best he could be a back-up on a bad team.

  9. “We should be able get at least one, maybe two first rounders for him. Starting caliber quarterbacks are hard to come by, and he’s better that most of the other starters out there.”

    ————————–

    He couldn’t even secure the Steelers back-up job. How is he a “starting caliber quarterback”?

  10. Perhaps the more appropriate question would be “Can the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph?” I am not sure it is possible.

  11. We should be able get at least one, maybe two first rounders for him.
    ————
    i think we can all appreciate the fandom, but if mason rudolph was worth one or two first rounders he would be starting for the steelers and not 3rd on the depth chart. steelers would probably be thrilled with a 5th rounder

  12. The Pittsburgh Steelers should do right by Mason Rudolph and give him his outright release. At this point going into his 5th season with the team, relegating him to the 3rd string emergency QB/healthy game day scratch is insulting and disrespectful.

  13. I don’t see the Steelers trading him yet but some poor drafting team might take a flyer on him. My guess would be a team that would draft NKeal Harry might do it…what ya think?

