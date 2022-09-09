Bears release Mike Pennel

Getty Images

The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad.

Pennel signed with the Bears in June after spending last season with the Falcons. He’s also played for the Packers, Jets, and Chiefs since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Pennel has 176 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 101 career games.

Angelo Blackson, Justin Jones, and Armon Watts are the remaining defensive tackles on the active roster in Chicago.