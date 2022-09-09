Bill Belichick: Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are good coaches, blame me if it doesn’t go well

September 9, 2022
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is aware that plenty of people disagree with his decision not to hire an offensive coordinator this season, and instead hand over the typical offensive coordinator duties to Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, neither of whom has ever been an offensive play caller before.

But Belichick doesn’t much care.

Belichick shrugged off any talk that Judge and Patricia aren’t up to the task, and said that hiring them was his decision and the buck stops with the head coach.

“I think they’re both good coaches,” Belichick told the Boston Globe. “Ultimately, it’s my responsibility, like it always is. So if it doesn’t go well, blame me.”

Belichick said he has hired other inexperienced coaches and had success with them.

“I don’t see it any differently than it was in the last 22 years,” Belichick said. “Look at our other offensive coordinators. We had Charlie [Weis]. Then Josh. He’d never called offensive plays. Billy O’Brien [who succeeded McDaniels] never called plays in the NFL. Josh came back. We’ve changed coaches in every area, multiple times. Defensively, Matt Patricia had never called plays. Then he won a couple of Super Bowls. Brian Flores [who succeeded Patricia] had never called plays. That worked out all right. Steve [Belichick] has been calling defenses. We were pretty high up there statistically last year. We didn’t play well obviously in the Buffalo game and a couple of other games, but I wouldn’t say we had a bad year defensively. At least not statistically. We have plenty of coaches that didn’t have previous experience and it’s worked out pretty well with most of them, but not all of them.”

Belichick said media scrutiny of the Patriots’ offense doesn’t concern him.

“That’s their opinion,” Belichick said. “I’m not going to argue with them. I don’t follow it. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. There’s a lot of complimentary things said. When things aren’t complimentary, I don’t really worry about those too much one way or the other. There’s way more publication and air time and blogs and everything else than there is actual news. So there’s a lot of opinions and a lot of stuff out there. I don’t know how newsworthy it is. It’s the world we live in.”

If the Patriots’ offense falters, Patricia and Judge will get plenty of blame. Belichick will too, and he’s fine with that.

41 responses to “Bill Belichick: Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are good coaches, blame me if it doesn’t go well

  1. No problem Bill.

    Do you also take the blame for your inferior record without Brady (70-79)?

  2. Sadly the twilight of BB’s career will not go well and thats before finding out who left of any quality gets injured at the wrong time and too bad he came rather close to catching Shula in all time wins but the Krafts could no longer along with the fan base put up with their long time hires crap as see two seasons left for BB max.

  4. After watching Buffalo’s defense last night BB has to be plenty concerned. And their offense was downright scary aside from some careless turnovers. If BB can eke put a win against what I saw last night it will be a miracle

  5. BB only concerned with what he can control and ready to take responsibility for the outcome. What a concept!

  8. “ There’s way more publication and air time and blogs and everything else than there is actual news. So there’s a lot of opinions and a lot of stuff out there. I don’t know how newsworthy it is.”

    Unfortunately that’s true for a lot more other than just Football

  12. Trust us, it wont go well..
    No Tom, no Patriot Way..
    The return of Cleveland BB is what’s coming…..

  13. Don’t worry, Belichick, your fans will never blame you, they will blame everyone else.

    They have given you all the credits for inventing the offense system, developed Brady and other players for the system. haven’t they? and you shamelessly took all the credits and now behave like turtle hiding his head, did they say anything? No, they blame everything on Patricia, a coach who doesn’t even want the job.

    You don’t have to worry, Belichick, your fans will somehow divert the blames to Patricia and Judge. If anything goodd happens in Pats, they will somehow divert all the credits to you. You can sleep well.

  14. All those successes had one thing in common, TB12. When you have the GOAT, play calls don’t matter as much.

  15. To me the biggest issue is that Josh McDaniels is a really great OC and they all had Tom Brady as their QB. I don’t think Patricia or Judge have the feel for the game to be good OC’s. On defense it is more analytical than feel because defense in the nfl really isnt set up like people think about when it comes to zone defenses most of the time its about getting a numbers advantage and the whole goal of the offense is to force the defense into one on one matchups because defense is more advanced now that just trying to high low a defender most of the time isnt going to work like it used to. On offense its more about understanding the strengths of each team and taking advantage of match ups to set up what u want to do and having a feel for how and when to run certain plays or predicting how a defense is going to play in the near future.

  16. Good answer by BB. And his assessment of more blogs and shows than there is actual news is spot on and true in all walks of life.

  17. Belichick is going to get a lot of blame then, because their offense isn’t going to be nearly as good without McDaniel’s creativity.

  18. Does that include Josh McDaniels? Can the Raiders blame BB for their upcoming 5-12 season?

  19. This was glorious. I love when BB just hits the media in the face with facts that turns their agenda upside down. “I’m sorry the facts and reality don’t match up to the narrative you’re trying to push.”

  20. Imagine being a patriots fan and waking up this morning knowing that not only is your season over already, but your team has literally no chance of being relevant at all for the next 15+ years.

    The NFL has entered a golden age with Josh Allen, the new Tom Brady, battling Patrick Mahomes for Super Bowls while the patriots take their rightful place competing with the likes of the Texans and Jags for the #1 pick.

  21. Bill doing a masterful job of stoking the flames of outside noise so inside the building they can reinforce: Ignore the Noise & Nobody Believes in Us!

    Bill Chess. Media Checkers. Again. Always.

  22. I’m aware of the offseason narrative, but if you’re paying attention to the hard facts, it’s hard to disagree with Bill. The SB champs just lost equally badly to the Bills as the Pats did in the playoffs. This is football and the flow of each game is different, often coming down to one play or call. The Pats were what, +150 net points last year, right up there with the Bills, and the Phins were like -30 on net points. When you pick what to count and what not to count you can make up any narrative you want. I choose to look at the big picture and at one point last year the Patriots were playing as well as anyone, it just wasn’t when it counted most but next time maybe it will be.

  24. It’s nice of him to say but it’s been proven they are not – we have independent records.

  26. Sure. As long as Patricia is coaching defense and Judge is coaching special teams. Other than that, no they aren’t.

  27. ….HEY BILL!

    No need to explain anything to ANYONE!!!!
    6 Rings, Endless Offseason Super Bowl Replays, and Total Domination of the buffalo bills for over 20 years says everything WE need to know!!

  32. I foresee some growing pains but they will eventually right the ship. The division runs through Foxborough.

  33. cma1973 says:
    September 9, 2022 at 1:05 pm
    Its called accountability. The newer generation could learn a thing or two about it.

    20Rate This

    -=——————-

    Exactly.

    I am loving this from BB, though. Great leadership, rational thoughts, and one last chance to rope a dope the Dolphins on Sunday.

    What have been the Dolphins been practicing? Hmm.

    Has anyone asked Miami this question? Because right now they’re over or under-practicing things they aren’t aware of yet.

    BB is the master at running interference and this is another way of doing it.

  34. ….HEY BILL!

    No need to explain anything to ANYONE!!!!
    6 Rings, Endless Offseason Super Bowl Replays, and Total Domination of the buffalo bills for over 20 years says everything WE need to know!!

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Have you read this? I told you that you have nothing to worry about, though you shamelessly took all the credits from Parcel and Brady, and now behave like a turtle hiding his head, your fans will blame everything on Patricia, a coach who doesn’t even want the job.

    Of course, if anything good happens, your fans will give all the credits to you and you will again shamelessly take all the credits.

  35. The NFL has entered a golden age with Josh Allen, the new Tom Brady, battling Patrick Mahomes for Super Bowls

    ———

    Comparing Allen to Brady ? Probably need to get at least 3-4 SBs before you can even start doing that…so far he hasn’t even made it to one yet

  36. “The division runs through Foxborough” is the funniest joke I’ve read on this site. Go put some money on it, cause the patriots aren’t sniffing the playoffs. Not even close.

  37. Everyone throwing Bill under the bus because there’s no Brady. Remember in Cleveland they were about to go on a serious run until the idiot owner announced they were moving and the team quit and had to deal with non-stop noise. The Pats won because of Brady and Bill. Brady didn’t just go out there without a game plan.

  38. “Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are good coaches, blame me if it doesn’t go well.”
    ——————————-
    Don’t worry, BB. Mr. Kraft will!

  39. Some facts that seem to get ignored:

    Josh McDaniels — the guy the Patriots can’t do without — returned to the Patriots as a failed HC. His reputation was in tatters. But one person believed in him. Sound familiar?

    Josh started as a defensive coach before BB made him QB coach. One year there then OC. That worked okay, huh?

    Matty P as a player was an offensive player (OL). He started his NFL coaching career on offense.

    Joe Judge as a player was an offensive player (QB).

  40. Buffalo was great last night BUT 2 PROBLEMS: 1. Peaking way too soon (maintaining that high quality of play will be difficult if not impossible during the whole season and playoffs. 2. Allen is an outstanding QB and solidly built but QBs that run as much as he does will sooner or later have a major injury- so if Bills lose Allen or even Stephon Diggs (he makes the other receivers far better especially after losing Beasly). In addition, I haven’t been impressed at all at the coaching staff in tight games especially KC playoff game last year- so that’s why they play the games even though many ready to hand crown to the Bills!

  41. Some facts that seem to get ignored:

    Josh McDaniels — the guy the Patriots can’t do without

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++

    For god sake, do you remember what you have said about the system?

    You believe that Belichick invented the system, developed Brady and players for the system. Now you are saying that Pats needed McDaniel? Was it Belichick’s offensive system or not, in your mind?

