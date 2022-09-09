Brian Daboll: Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be game-time decisions

Getty Images

The Giants will be taking their decision on playing edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari in Sunday’s opener against the Titans down to the wire.

Head coach Brian Daboll said that both players will travel with the team to Tennessee and that no call will be made on their status for the game until Sunday. Thibodeaux is dealing with a knee injury and Ojulari has a calf injury.

Both players have been limited in practice this week. That’s also been the case for wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and safety Dane Belton (clavicle).

Daboll said those players were in the same group as Thibodeaux and Ojulari, but Shepard said earlier this week that he’s ready to go for the first time since getting hurt in Week 15 last year.