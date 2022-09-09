Browns place Greedy Williams on IR, sign Herb Miller

Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters cornerback Greedy Williams could miss significant time with a hamstring injury.

Now we know the cornerback will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Cleveland announced Williams has been placed on injured reserve. As a corresponding move, the club has signed Herb Miller off its practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Williams, second-round pick in the 2019 draft, missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. But he was available for 16 games last year, making eight starts. He recorded a pair of interceptions, 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Miller played nine games for Cleveland last year, with the vast majority of his snaps coming on special teams. He also appeared in four games for Tampa Bay in 2020, recording his only career interception for the club.