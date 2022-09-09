Chargers list J.C. Jackson as doubtful vs. Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 9, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers minicamp
Stopping Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will be no easy task for the Chargers on Sunday.

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, who likely would have been covering Adams if healthy, has an ankle injury and is doubtful for Sunday’s game. Jackson had ankle surgery on August 23 and was expected to need two to four weeks to recover, so the news does not come as a shock.

Also doubtful for the Chargers is tight end Donald Parham, who has a hamstring injury. The last time Parham played, he was knocked unconscious on the field and had to be stretchered onto an ambulance. He has said he is fully recovered from that injury, but it looks like it will be another week before he returns to the field.

The Chargers also listed linebacker Drue Tranquill as questionable.

4 responses to “Chargers list J.C. Jackson as doubtful vs. Raiders

  2. r502 says:
    September 9, 2022 at 4:34 pm
    If history is any guide, Bosa will be doubtful no later than week 3.

    And Raiders RBs just whizzing by the edge for 4 qtrs.

    You just have to wonder why Jackson waited so long to have surgery.

    Providing the Bolts with their built0in EXCUSE.

