Chargers ready to adjust to unknowns Raiders will throw at them

Getty Images

The last time the Chargers played a game, they wound up on the wrong side of a 35-32 final score against the Raiders in Week 18.

The loss kept the Chargers out of the playoffs and kicked off an offseason they spent building up their defense in hopes of avoiding a similar fate this year. The first test of that defense will come against the same team that beat them in January, but there are significant differences on that side of the field as well.

Josh McDaniels is now the Raiders head coach, Davante Adams is catching passes from Derek Carr, and Chandler Jones is joining Maxx Crosby as the team’s top edge rushers. With a new staff and new players in place, Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill says his unit will have to “be able to make adjustments on the fly” and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi stressed the same need to adapt.

“It adds a little bit of stress, but any first game is a little bit like that,” Lombardi said, via the team’s website. “We want to go out, play sound, be ready to make any adjustments that need to be made as you’re looking at what they’re doing.”

The Chargers likely have some new wrinkles to throw back at the Raiders and the side that does the best job of adjusting to Sunday’s twists will wind up with a leg up in what looks to be a very competitive AFC West.