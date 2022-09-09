Chris Godwin, Russell Gage questionable for Sunday

Earlier this week, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin said he was likely to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s season opener against the Cowboys.

That’s now reflected in Tampa Bay’s final injury report for the week.

Godwin, who’s recovering from a torn ACL, is officially questionable for the contest. Godwin did not practice on Thursday this week but was a full participant in Friday’s session.

Receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) is also questionable after he was limited in all three days of practice.

Tampa Bay ruled cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) out.

But the rest of Tampa Bay’s roster is expected to play. Running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) practiced in full on Friday and has no injury status. Safety Logan Ryan (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdominal) were also full participants on Friday and are expected to play.

The Bucs will open their season against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

