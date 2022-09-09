Christian McCaffrey, Eddy Pineiro set to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Panthers downplayed the fact that running back Christian McCaffrey popped up on Thursday’s injury report because he was a full participant, but recent history makes injury and McCaffrey an alarming pairing.

It does look like this particular nick isn’t one of great concern, however. McCaffrey cut his shin, but got in a full practice on Friday and is on track to play against the Browns after the team didn’t give him an injury designation.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro is also missing an injury designation. He has been dealing with a hip injury, but joined McCaffrey as a full participant on Friday and should kick against Cleveland barring any pregame setbacks.

Linebacker Brandon Smith is listed as questionable after being added to the injury report with a thigh injury. He’s the only Panther with an injury designation this week.