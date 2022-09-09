Crowd noise was an issue for the Rams at home, again

USA TODAY Sports

Even after bringing a Super Bowl trophy to Los Angeles, the Rams can’t bring L.A. fans into their stadium, at least not in sufficient numbers.

Yet again, the Rams had to deal with crowd noise in their own building on Thursday night against the Bills.

Was it factor for quarterback Matthew Stafford?

“No, we prepared for it,” Stafford told reporters after the game. “We were prepared to be on the silent count at home again, but it wasn’t something that we haven’t done before.”

It happened in the most recent regular-season game played at SoFi Stadium. As Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said after the Week 18 game that allowed the 49ers to sneak into the playoffs in 2021, “I’ve never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game, and we came from Detroit. Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not. . . . It was crazy. Again, I’ve never seen anything like that but it made it very hard for us, because I guess we weren’t expecting to be on silent count.”

They may see it again in future home games this year, especially with the Cowboys, 49ers, and Raiders on the docket. If nothing else, it will better prepare the Rams for their eight road games in 2022.