Dak Prescott exits injury report; Michael Gallup ruled out

Getty Images

Cowboys Nation held its breath Thursday when Dak Prescott left practice early with an ankle injury. The quarterback said it wasn’t a concern and showed it Friday with a full practice.

Prescott exited the practice report and is good to go for Sunday Night Football against the Buccaneers.

“I think he had some discomfort, but it was checked out thoroughly in every way that you can and no issues,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “Certainly could have returned (because) we have got some really good on the spot testing and on the spot equipment that we can do out there, not only right there in our practice facility, but also steps away in our Baylor Medical Center. So, we were able to take a good look at it and got completely satisfied and he did, too, that there was nothing to it.”

The Cowboys ruled out receiver Michael Gallup (knee) as expected. They did not place him on injured reserve, so they obviously expect him to be available before Week 4.

Gallup, who tore his ACL in a Jan. 2 game and had surgery in February, had limited practices all week.

The Cowboys added safety Jayron Kearse to the injury report Friday. He did not practice with a neck injury.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) exited the report.