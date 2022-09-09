Diontae Johnson: I’m back on track and I’m ready to go

Getty Images

There’s good news among the Steelers receivers.

Diontae Johnson told reporters on Friday that he was a full participant in practice and expects to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals.

“I’m back on track and I’m ready to go,” Johnson said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Johnson has been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered during a preseason game. He was limited on Thursday’s injury report but noted that had to do with some cramping he experienced.

“My foot locked up on me,” he said.

Johnson, who signed a two-year, $36.71 million extension with the Steelers in August, led Pittsburgh with 107 receptions, 1,161 yards, and eight touchdowns last season.

The Steelers travel to Cincinnati to open the season on Sunday afternoon.