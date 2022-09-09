Drake London officially listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Receiver Drake London has been limited all week with his knee injury and it’s still unclear whether he’ll make his debut against the Saints on Sunday.

The Falcons have officially listed him as questionable for Week One.

London is in the same boat as cornerback Darren Hall, who is dealing with a quad injury. Hall was also limited in all three practices this week.

“They’ve had a solid week, but we’ll be smart with both of them,” head coach Arthur Smith said on Friday, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “We’ll assess, and make a call.”

London and Hall’s availability likely won’t be clear until the Falcons release their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

Tight end Parker Hesse was also on the injury report after he missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons, but he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta will host division-rival New Orleans on Sunday afternoon with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.