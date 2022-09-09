Duane Brown out Sunday, may go on injured reserve

Getty Images

Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown won’t play Sunday against the Ravens, and may not play again any time soon.

Brown has a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh said today that the injury may force the Jets to put Brown on injured reserve.

That’s a huge blow to the Jets after they signed Brown following the loss of offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury. The Jets will be putting a patchwork offensive line in front of Joe Flacco on Sunday — and Flacco is only playing because starting quarterback Zach Wilson is also out with a knee injury.

The injury-plagued Jets came into this year thinking they’d need a big Year Two turnaround from Saleh and Wilson, but that’s going to be a lot harder than they expected after their bevy of preseason injuries.