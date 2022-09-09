Eagles gain cap space by restructuring Isaac Seumalo’s contract

Getty Images

Once again, the Eagles have restructured a contract to gain some cap room as the regular season begins.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Philadelphia has converted $4.615 million of guard Isaac Seumalo’s base salary into a signing bonus to create $3.692 million in 2022 cap room. The Eagles also added a void year to the contract.

Seumalo is entering the last season of a three-year contract he signed with the Eagles in March 2019.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia restructured the contracts of offensive tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott.

Per Yates, the Eagles should now have around $9.5 million in cap space.