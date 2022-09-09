Frank Ragnow cautiously optimistic he will play Sunday

Getty Images

Lions center Frank Ragnow feared the worst when he heard a pop in his groin during Wednesday’s practice. But the Pro Bowler returned on a limited basis Friday and is “cautiously optimistic” he will play Sunday.

The Lions list Ragnow as questionable.

“Wednesday I was pretty down, I’m not going to lie, after last year’s deal,” Ragnow said Friday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I was pretty upset, but it wasn’t nearly as bad as I expected initially so that’s good, and we’re just going to take her day by day and see.”

Ragnow missed 13 games with a foot injury in 2021 and two with fractured throat cartilage in 2020.

The Lions ruled out offensive guard Tommy Kraemer (back) and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (back), and they list safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) as doubtful.

Outside linebacker Julian Okwara (hamstring) is questionable.