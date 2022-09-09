George Kittle listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

There’s a decent chance the 49ers will start the Trey Lance era without one of the team’s key offensive weapons.

Tight end George Kittle is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears after he did not practice all week.

Kittle suffered a groin injury on Monday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that he’s “trying to think positively” about the tight end’s potential availability. But it’s not a good sign that Kittle wasn’t able to get on the field even in a limited capacity for Friday’s session.

The 49ers also have Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner, and Ross Dwelley at tight end on the roster along with Kyle Juszczyk at fullback.

Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) has been declared out for the season opener.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (elbow) is expected to play after he was limited in each of the first two practices this week.